Kanye West celebrates wife Bianca Censori’s birthday with a sweet Insta post

Los Angeles, Jan 7 Rapper Kanye West shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to his significant other on his wife Bianca Censori’s birthday and showered her with praise for being an “amazing stepmom” and an “iconic muse”.

He shared a close up photo of Censori staring at the camera with her hair up in a sleek bun, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the shot, she wore several silver hoop earrings, her makeup simple with mascara and eyeliner along with some light pink blush and a rosy lip. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse, inspirational talented artiste,” West wrote on Instagram alongside the photo.

As per ‘People’, he also praised her work as an architectural designer for his fashion brand Yeezy, writing, “masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me”.

He added to his gush, calling her “the most amazing step mom to our children,” referring to kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 4 whom he shares with Kim Kardashian “I love you so much, thank you for sharing your life with me,” he concluded the post.

The rapper reportedly married Censori in an intimate ceremony in January 2023, according to TMZ.

However, the outlet also noted that the couple doesn't seem to have an official marriage certificate yet, though West has been spotted out wearing a wedding ring.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor