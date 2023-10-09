Kanye West treats son to football game, wife Bianca Censori gives it a miss

Los Angeles, Oct 9 Rapper Kanye West treated his son Saint West to a football game as his marriage status to Bianca Censori was finally revealed.

The 46-year-old rapper smiled and looked relaxed as he watched the game between Genoa and AC Milan from a private box, as the highly-charged match ended with both teams’ goalkeepers being sent off, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Kanye, who was wearing his usual all-black outfit, with the hood of his jacket pulled up over his head, was spotted embracing his eldest son - who he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - as the seven-year-old sat on his lap.

The father-son duo were the guests of the home club, and were greeted by Genoa executives before the match began, with Kanye and Saint presented with personalised football jerseys.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, they looked like they were enjoying each other’s company as they watched the nail-biting match, but Kanye’s wife Bianca Censori was nowhere to be seen.

The couple went public with their romance earlier this year, and it was recently confirmed they had secretly wed in an intimate ceremony in December 2022.

The Australian architectural designer reportedly dropped out of university to work for the ‘Gold Digger’ rapper’s fashion label Yeezy in 2020, and Bianca, who is 18 years younger than Kanye, was the subject of his song Censori Overload, which was released around the same time they got married.

