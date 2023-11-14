Kapil Sharma, team to return with new comedy special on OTT

Mumbai, Nov 14 After a hiatus from television, actor Kapil Sharma is all set to bring his entire gang of standup comedy and talk show on an OTT platform with fresh, new and exciting comedy extravaganza for his fans around the world.

Joining Kapil, the laughter powerhouse Archana Puran Singh returns with fan-favourites Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur, with many more surprises in store; staying true to what the host said, "Ghar Badla Hai, Parivaar Nahi (The house has changed but not the family)!"

In the promo video, Kapil can be heard saying, "I had specified that our new house should have everything new, then why did you bring this old one? (Pointing to a refrigerator)".

As he opens the fridge, Archana is seen sitting inside it. Kapil asks his manager: "Who invited her here? Firstly, the fridge is so old, and the thing within is even older!"

The video features the glimpse of other cast members. Kapil's manager says: "Let everyone go?", to which Kapil replies: "We've changed our house, not our family."

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India said: "Kapil Sharma is a huge entertainer whose legacy and comedy has made him a household name across India for many years."

It will soon be streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor