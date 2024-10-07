Karachi blast: Death toll mounts to three as China condemns attack on its nationals

Karachi, Oct 7 Two Chinese were among three killed and around a dozen other people injured in a massive explosion near Karachi airport late Sunday night.

Confirming the death of Chinese nationals on Monday, the country's embassy in Islamabad severely condemned the attack.

The explosion occurred when a convoy transporting Chinese staff from Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited was attacked near Jinnah International Airport in the Pakistani port city.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy strongly condemned the "terrorist attack," expressing condolences to the victims from both countries and extending sympathies to the injured and their families.

It added that the Embassy and its consulate generals were coordinating with Pakistani authorities to manage the aftermath.

China also urged Pakistan to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the perpetrators are severely punished. It urged to implement stronger measures to protect Chinese citizens, institutions, and projects in the country.

The Embassy also asked the Chinese nationals and enterprises in Pakistan to remain vigilant and take necessary safety precautions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also pledged to bring those responsible for the attack to justice, reported local media quoting the country's foreign ministry.

There were conflicting initial reports about the explosion, with some officials describing it as an IED (improvised explosive device) blast, while others suggested it occurred after a vehicle collided with an oil tanker.

Footage from the scene showed multiple vehicles engulfed in flames, and the Bomb Disposal Squad was investigating the nature of the blast.

The explosion took place at around 11:00 pm local time, near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, as the convoy was passing by.

The banned group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack on social media, though Pakistani authorities have yet to confirm this.

