Karachi faces 884 million-gallon water shortage amid November power outages

Karachi [Pakistan], November 24 : Karachi is facing a severe water shortage this month as prolonged electricity outages disrupted operations at key pumping stations across the city, the Karachi Water Corporation reported, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson, the city faced a total shortfall of 884 million gallons of water as a result of ongoing power load shedding in November.

The Dhabeji pumping station alone experienced 132 hours and 20 minutes of power disruption, leading to a 424-million-gallon shortage, as per ARY News.

Dhabeji Pumping Station, Karachi's primary water intake point, has faced repeated outages and maintenance issues for over a decade, Dawn reported. Even brief electricity interruptions lead to immediate disruptions in the water supply.

Dumlottee station recorded 146 hours of outages, resulting in a 111-million-gallon deficit, while North-East Karachi pumping station reported a 335-million-gallon shortfall. Additionally, the Gharo pumping station faced a minor 2-million-gallon shortage.

Officials explained that repeated power outages forced operations at major pumping stations to halt for several hours, causing significant disruptions in the water supply. They also highlighted damage to pumping machinery caused by frequent cable faults, according to ARY News.

"Steps should be taken for providing alternate feeders, standby cables and technical upgradation at main pumping stations," officials urged.

Spokesman said that the water corporation has been in contact with the power utility to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to citizens.

After the restoration of the power supply, the water supply has returned to normal in the city, the spokesman said.

Karachi previously faced a 100 MGD shortfall in January when "two water pipelines burst due to a power outage" at the station, while another major failure in June caused a shortfall of 350 MGD.

With ongoing shortages, residents in multiple districts continue to rely on water tankers, often struggling to secure supply due to demand exceeding allocated quotas, Dawn reported.

