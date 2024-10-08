Karachi faces surge in unemployment amid economic crisis

Karachi [Pakistan], October 8 : Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and economic hub, is currently grappling with a troubling rise in unemployment. As the financial capital of the country, Karachi is facing significant job losses, raising concerns among citizens and economists alike.

Many attribute this increase to the government's perceived inaction in addressing the root causes of economic instability.

Ishaq, a local resident, expressed his distress, stating, "Unemployment in Pakistan is very high, causing great hardship for the poor. Let alone having three meals a day, people are struggling to get even one. As a result, many have been forced to resort to robbery and theft."

The situation has led to widespread frustration among residents, as many struggle to secure stable employment or make ends meet. The streets of Karachi echo with the concerns of its inhabitants as the economic landscape continues to deteriorate.

Currently, Pakistan is experiencing one of its worst crises since its inception, marked by a food shortage, currency devaluation, electricity shortages, and security challenges. The soaring prices of electricity and gas have compounded these economic issues, leading to widespread dissatisfaction.

According to The News International report, these rising energy costs are making it increasingly difficult for industries to operate, further exacerbating unemployment.

Another resident, Shabaz, voiced his frustration: "As long as the situation in Pakistan remains this dire, with rising inflation, things will only continue to worsen. There are no facilities available here, and the conditions in Karachi are such that taxes have been imposed on everythingelectricity, gas cylinders, you name it."

He added, "Gas cylinders are no longer being delivered to homes, and acquiring gas outside has become a challenge. People are genuinely worried about safety after incidents of explosions. The situation in Pakistan has led to a significant increase in unemployment."

Inflation in Pakistan has reached crisis levels, affecting all aspects of daily life. As the government struggles with both domestic challenges and international pressures, finding a sustainable solution to control inflation remains a critical priority for the country's economic stability.

