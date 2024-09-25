Karachi: Fire in Saddar shopping centre destroys nine vehicles

Karachi [Pakistan], September 25 : A huge fire broke out in the basement of a shopping centre in Saddar on Tuesday, which destroyed nine vehicles.

At least 10 fire tenders were used in an extensive operation lasting three hours, police officials said.

According to the Saddar police, the fire erupted in the parking area of the Noman Centre, situated on Preedy Street, due to a short circuit. Rescue 1122 official Hassaan Khan informed Dawn that they were alerted about the fire at approximately 10:15 am.

The rapid spread of the flames was exacerbated by shopkeepers in the mall storing used clothes in bags within the basement, Dawn reported.

Khan noted that the four-storey building was not equipped with fire extinguishers, further complicating the situation. A total of 10 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and firefighters successfully managed to control the blaze around 1:24 pm after strenuous efforts.

During the rescue operation, firefighters encountered significant challenges due to inadequate ventilation and other factors, which resulted in breathing difficulties for two firemen.

Ongoing protests on MA Jinnah Road against a drive by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to eliminate encroachments in Saddar's commercial district hindered the firemen's efforts.

This made it difficult for the firefighters to access water from the hydrant located in the Garden area, further complicating their operations, reported Dawn.

The fire resulted in the complete destruction of seven motorcycles, one car, and a rickshaw, with several other vehicles sustaining partial damage, the report said.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. This fire marks the second such occurrence within two days.

Just the previous day, multiple parked vehicles were engulfed in flames during a fire that erupted in Clifton Nazarat. The frequency of these incidents raises concerns about fire safety measures in commercial areas of Karachi.

