Karachi [Pakistan] December 29 : Protests against the killings in Parachinar continued in Karachi on Sunday, as activists and leaders from the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) staged sit-ins across the city, blocking major roads and causing significant traffic disruptions.

Karachi hit by major traffic disruptions as protests against Parachinar killings continue

Demonstrators are calling for measures to address ongoing violence in Parachinar, including the reopening of a road that has been closed for 90 days, which has hindered the transportation of essential food and medicines to the area.

Dawn reported that the protest blocked key roads such as Sharea Faisal, University Road, and Sharea Pakistan, creating severe traffic jams and forcing commuters to use alternative routes. Despite the disruptions, MWM spokesperson Syed Ali Ahmer Zaidi stated that the protesters had allowed one lane of Sharea Faisal to remain open for the convenience of both local and international passengers.

He emphasised that the primary demands include reopening the blocked roads in Parachinar, securing justice for the victims of the recent killings, and providing compensation to their families.

The MWM also seeks the removal of local police and district officials who they believe failed to prevent the violence in the region. According to Karachi Traffic Police, sit-ins were reported at over a dozen locations, leading to diversions and alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

For example, roads like M.A. Jinnah Road, Kamran Chworangi, and Shamsuddin Azeemi Road were closed, with diversions directed through residential and service roads.

The protests, if extended, could cause even more severe disruptions, especially as the workweek begins on Monday, with the added volume of commuters returning from winter holidays.

The MWM's demands also comprehensive security operations against the perpetrators of the bus attack, the settlement of local land disputes through Jirgas, and police reforms.

