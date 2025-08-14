Karachi Independence Day Turns Tragic: Three Killed, Over 60 Injured in Reckless Aerial Firing

During Independence Day festivities in Karachi, Pakistan, three people—including an elderly individual and an eight-year-old girl—lost their lives due to “reckless” celebratory aerial firing, according to Geo News. Over 60 others were injured by gunshots across the city. The young girl was reportedly struck by a stray bullet in Azizabad, while a man identified as Stephen died in Korangi. Rescue teams confirmed dozens of injuries linked to the dangerous tradition of firing shots into the air. Authorities have strongly condemned the act, labeling it as hazardous, and urged the public to find safer ways to celebrate national events.

Law enforcement agencies have begun investigating the incidents and assured that strict measures will be taken against those involved in aerial firing. Data obtained by ARY News revealed that in January alone, Karachi witnessed at least 42 fatalities from shooting incidents, including five women. Additionally, 233 individuals, among them five women, suffered injuries. Several victims died while resisting robbery attempts, while others were casualties of stray bullets or aerial fire. Authorities did not release the names of the seven individuals—one of them a woman—who lost their lives in these January shooting episodes.

Police attributed these violent incidents to a mix of reasons, including personal disputes, longstanding enmities, and resistance during robberies, ARY News reported. Earlier in January, Karachi also experienced an alarming rise in fatalities due to road accidents, robbery confrontations, and aerial firing. Statistics from the Chhipa Foundation revealed that 528 individuals, including children and senior citizens, were injured in road accidents, with 36 losing their lives. Additionally, robbery resistance incidents left three people dead and 15 others injured, further highlighting the city’s struggle with public safety and law enforcement challenges.