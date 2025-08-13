Karachi-Makran passenger coaches halted at Uthal; thousands stranded as Baloch fighters launch coordinated attacks in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 13 : Pakistani authorities have halted numerous passenger coaches travelling from Karachi to Makran at Uthal Zero Point, leaving many men, women, and children travelling to Kech and Gwadar districts stranded, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The vehicles were stopped for allegedly not adhering to official travel schedules. While travel to Makran has been restricted, vehicles heading to Quetta are permitted to continue. Passengers expressed that halting the Karachi-Makran coaches signifies a significant disruption to the overland connectivity of the Makran Division. They mentioned that preventing travellers, including women and children, from continuing their trip solely due to "violating official timing" has increased public suffering, TBP reported.

They noted that this action not only impacts the local economy and travel flow but also heightens anxiety and distrust among travellers. Public opinion has labelled the decision to block travel to Makran while allowing passage to Quetta as seemingly biased, raising concerns about the administrative policies, according to the TBP report.

Passengers indicated that thousands of travellers, including the elderly, children, women, and the ill, are left stranded in extreme heat and should be allowed to continue to their destinations. They noted that while travellers were previously subjected to lengthy delays at various checkpoints under the guise of security checks, the current travel ban has exacerbated the situation, leading to further distress.

In a separate event on Tuesday, Baloch fighters executed a series of coordinated attacks in Zehri town in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan, obstructing highways, damaging a key road, and ambushing Pakistani military convoys.

Fighters erected blockades at three distinct locations along major highways, while the Sunni-Noorgama road was damaged using heavy machinery and bulldozers to inhibit the movement of Pakistani forces. Military convoys moving through the Gazan and Mashk areas were attacked, with reports of casualties among security personnel, according to the TBP report.

In another assault at Kucho in Gazan Zulfiqarabad, fighters targeted a convoy of eight military vehicles. Three vehicles were destroyed, while two others were captured along with their weapons, as stated in the TBP report.

