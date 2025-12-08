Karachi police arrest 45 after stone-pelting clashes during Sindh Culture Day rally

Karachi [Pakistan], December 8 : Karachi police detained 45 individuals during a Sindh Culture Day rally on Sunday after clashes broke out when participants allegedly hurled stones at officers, Dawn reported.

Police said the situation escalated as they attempted to divert the rally away from restricted areas.

South Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that the confrontation began when law enforcement personnel came under attack.

He said police responded with a baton charge and tear gas. "We detained 45 people on Sharea Faisal," DIG Raza said. "The South SSP is at the scene, and the situation is under control."

Authorities said the Red Zone remained closed, and alternative traffic arrangements were in place for commuters.

Raza explained that officers advised rally participants to move through Lines Area towards Saddar before proceeding to the Karachi Press Club (KPC), but "they were bent upon using the main Sharea Faisal from Jinnah Bridge."

According to Dawn, five police personnel were injured after stones were thrown at them, prompting law enforcement to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Police sources said an argument over road access quickly spiralled into violence and arrests.

Responding to questions over roadblocks near the Finance and Trade Centre (FTC) flyover, Raza said multiple processions were expected to gather there before heading towards KPC via Sharea Faisal.

He said an advisory had been issued instructing police to keep participants from moving beyond the FTC point due to the proximity of sensitive locations in the Red Zone.

"In view of certain past untoward incidents, the law enforcers were asked to ensure that no participant was allowed to move beyond FTC under any circumstances, as the area ahead leads into the Red Zone, which contains sensitive installations," he said, adding, "Thus, the police and rangers were deployed at the FTC bridge to enforce the diversion and prevent any unauthorised movement."

Later, Raza confirmed that 12 of those arrested were released after the Karachi Bar Association president stood surety for them.

The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar also ordered swift action against those involved in damaging property.

In a phone call with the additional inspector general, he directed, "Those damaging police vehicles and citizens' property should be arrested immediately."

Sindh Cultural Day has been marked annually since 2009 on the first Sunday of December, with political groups, cultural organisations and government institutions hosting exhibitions, music events and discussions across the province to celebrate Sindh's heritage.

Raza recalled previous incidents linked to the annual celebrations, telling Dawn that a first information report was filed in 2023 following clashes between demonstrators and police.

He said a police vehicle was damaged last year, and some protesters forced their way into the Red Zone, reaching KPC through Jinnah Bridge.

"Around 10-12 rallies came from different parts of the metropolis and reached the Fawara Chowk and KPC with around 17,000 to 18,000 participants," he said.

