Karachi residents demand relief amid inflation crisis

Karachi [Pakistan], May 19 : The residents of Karachi are demanding relief measures akin to those initiated in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where protests recently erupted against soaring wheat prices.

In Karachi, inflation has become an acute concern, significantly impacting the daily lives of its residents. The rising cost of essential goods and services, including wheat, electricity, and other necessities, has imposed a heavy financial burden on households.

This predicament is exacerbated by the city's diverse population, coupled with infrastructure deficiencies and governance issues.

Journalist Shaukat expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, "The inflation has reached alarming levels, making it unbearable for the people. While relief measures were introduced for PoJK due to the severity of the crisis, Karachi faces a different scenario."

He explained that Pakistan's financial crisis compelled the government to raise electricity and other prices, further exacerbating the situation.

Moreover, IMF loan conditions necessitate revenue increases, making it unlikely for electricity rates in Karachi to decrease.

In Karachi, the provision of electricity is often influenced by political dynamics. Shaukat noted, "The electricity provider in Karachi maintains strong connections with politicians, who also receive benefits from the company. Regardless of the political party in power, they tend to favor this company, ensuring it continues to reap benefits."

Consequently, the expectation is that electricity rates will persistently rise in Karachi.

This situation in Karachi reflects broader challenges encountered by many cities in Pakistan.

The demand for relief measures, such as subsidies on essential items and electricity, underscores the urgent need for government intervention to alleviate economic strain on households.

However, entrenched problems like political interference in public service provision hinder effective governance and policy implementation.

