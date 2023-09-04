Karachi residents likely to face water crisis as power outage hits pumping station

Karachi [Pakistan], September 4 : Water delivery in the city was hampered on Monday due to a power outage at Karachi's Dhabeji pumping station, ARY News reported.

The Dhabeji pumping station, which is responsible for supplying water to all of Karachi, experienced a power outage, which means that Karachi's residents may face water scarcity.

According to a Water Corporation spokesperson, the 72-inch diameter line, known as line number 5, is impacted by the power outage, according to ARY News.

According to the spokesperson, representatives from the water corporation are on the scene and thoroughly inspecting the affected line in an effort to pinpoint the source of the issue.

Bulkwater Corporation's chief engineer confirmed that actions are being taken to repair the damaged pipe in order to mitigate any potential inconvenience for city residents caused by the water supply outage, as reported by ARY News.

The city's water supply has been switched to alternative lines, according to the chief engineer, while the damaged pipe is being repaired.

Pakistan, which is already reeling from a power crisis, will now face a water crisis in parts of Karachi.

Amid increasing inflation and hiked power tariff, traders observed a shutter-down strike and took to the streets across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, reported Dawn.

The trader bodies and Jamaat-e-Islami called on the protests.

As the strikes continued, businesses remained suspended in Peshawar's markets, where the traders staged rallies against inflated power bills and rising prices of essential goods and petroleum products, Dawn reported.

The protests were also witnessed in Hayatabad, Saddar, Shaheen Bazaar, Meena Bazaar, Pepal Mandi, Chowk Yadgar, Charsadda Road, University Road, Mocha Lara, Bazaar Dalgaran and other areas before converging on the Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

The traders set up a protest camp in Saddar Bazaar to ensure the markets remain closed.

They further said that they would announce their next action if the federal government did not withdraw the recent increase in prices.

The protestors said that the uncontrolled inflation along with the rupee’s nonstop devaluation had caused the country’s exports to decline, according to Dawn.

