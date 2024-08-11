Karachi sees 44,000 street crime incidents in first seven months of 2024

Karachi [Pakistan], August 11 : Karachi has witnessed a surge in street crime incidents, with over 44,000 incidents reported from January to July this year, ARY News reported.

In just the first seven months of this year, street crime incidents have seen a spark with the majority of crimes involving motorcycle theft in the metropolis, according to the data released by the local police of Karachi.

In the period of seven months, more than 31,000 motorcycles were either stolen or snatched from their owners, making them the most common target in these street crime incidents, as reported by ARY News.

Meanwhile, over 11,800 cases of mobile phone snatching were recorded, as per the data.

The data further highlighted that around 1,200 cars were snatched from citizens during the same period, adding to the already high levels of insecurity among residents.

However, despite the significant number of thefts, recovery rates have remained low.

According to the police reports, only 1,500 motorcycles, 220 cars, and 120 mobile phones have been successfully recovered, reported ARY News.

Earlier on Friday, two people were killed in Karachi resisting robberies, in separate incidents.

Anis, a friend of the deceased who was present at the scene of the North Nazimabad incident, filed a complaint.

The complaint mentioned that the robbers also targeted Ali Hamza, another man who was on a different bike with Anis.

According to the FIR, the incident happened on the KDA Chorangi flyover, reported ARY News.

The complainant was stopped by two armed individuals on a motorcycle, who then tormented him, stole his wallet and cell phone, and threw away his bike keys. He later heard a gunshot as he bowed down to get the keys, and when he came around, he saw that the robbers had shot his friend and taken off.

In another incident, robbers shot and killed labourer Allah Dino in Ayub Goth, at the Superhighway Industrial area, while he was walking home with his child.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor