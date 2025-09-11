Karachi traders protest KMC's decision to double utility charges, threaten to stop paying bills

Karachi [Pakistan] September 11 : Karachi's small traders have strongly opposed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) sudden decision to double utility charges in commercial electricity bills, threatening to stop paying their bills if the increase is not withdrawn, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Atiq Mir said the fee was abruptly raised from Rs 400 to Rs 750 per month without any prior consultation, describing the move as "blatant deception."

He criticised Karachi's mayor, questioning what improvements in municipal services could justify such a sharp increase and accusing the KMC of overburdening traders simply to boost revenue.

According to Mir, the revised fee structure would increase KMC's monthly revenue from Rs 220 million to Rs 330 million, even though the corporation's performance has reportedly deteriorated. "Markets are already struggling with long-standing civic issues, broken roads, poor drainage systems, and piles of uncollected garbage, yet traders are being forced to pay more," he said, calling for greater accountability over funds previously collected by the civic body, The Express Tribune noted.

Mir stressed that Karachi's fragile infrastructure often magnifies traders' losses, pointing out that a single day of heavy rainfall can shut down markets for a week, costing billions of rupees. He also accused KMC and K-Electric of working in collusion, alleging that the power utility was taking a 7.5 per cent commission from KMC while imposing an extra burden on commercial consumers.

"This alliance is destroying business activity and worsening the daily lives of Karachi residents," Mir declared. He warned that if the hike is not rolled back immediately, the city's business community will begin a collective boycott of K-Electric bill payments.

The traders' leader urged the federal government and the Army Chief to step in and protect Karachi's traders from what he described as an unjustified financial squeeze. His remarks highlight mounting tensions between civic authorities and the city's business sector, which is already grappling with economic uncertainty and recurring infrastructure failures, according to The Express Tribune.

