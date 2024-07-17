Karachi's Jinnah Hospital reports over 200 heat-stroke cases during Muharram processions

Karachi [Pakistan], July 17 : Amid the Muharram processions in Pakistan's Karachi, Jinnah Hospital reported more than 200 heat-stroke cases in its camp at the city's Numaish, according to ARY News.

The city's Jinnah Hospital has set up a camp on Youm-e-Ashur (the tenth of Muharram, and is being observed on Wednesday) and by 1:00 pm, the hospital had reported 200 cases.

According to Executive Director Jinnah Hospital, Dr. Shahid Rasul, all affected individuals have received initial medical aid. The hospital has taken measures to ensure the timely treatment of heatstroke patients, ARY News reported.

Karachi is currently sweltering under intense heat, with temperatures soaring to 40°C. The Meteorological Department reports that the humidity level in the city is at 53%, significantly increasing the discomfort caused by the high temperatures.

The Met Office has forecast a high of 41°C for the day, with a possibility of scattered rain in the evening or night. Northwesterly winds are blowing at a speed of 13 km/h, and the sea breeze remains suspended, exacerbating the heatwave conditions, according to ARY News.

The Met Office has warned citizens to take precautions against the heat and humidity.

Notably, Karachi sweltered under harsh weather conditions on July 1 as the temperature surged to 39.2°C. However, high levels of humidity made it feel like 55°C, Pakistan-based daily The Dawn reported.

Chief Meteorologist at Pakistan's Meteorological Department, Dr Sardar Sarfaraz told the Dawn that the city's monthly average temperature remained 4 degrees Celsius higher than average during the ongoing heatwave. High levels of humidity make weather 'very difficult to bear'.

"With 39.2°C on Sunday (June 30), feels like the temperature surges to 55°C at 5 pm. The current weather conditions were the hottest since the 2015 heatwave during which the maximum temperature," Sarfaraz said.

When asked about the heatwave, he said, "We are seeing a repeat of similar weather conditions after nine years. The deviation from monthly average temperature remained around or above four degrees Celsius in Karachi during the ongoing heatwave."

The Met department said that this year, the maximum temperature recorded was 42 degrees Celsius. In 2015 and 2024, heatwaves were caused by low atmospheric pressure areas.

