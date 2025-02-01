Karakoram National Movement stages protest in PoGB over power outages, border pass restrictions

Nagar [PoGB], February 1: The Karakoram National Movement (KNM) District Nagar, in collaboration with the youth of Shainbar, staged a protest at Nagar district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, to raise their voices against several pressing issues affecting the region, the Pamir Times has reported.

The protestors expressed their dissatisfaction with ongoing power outages, the use of substandard materials and poor engineering in the Daitar and Budulas power projects, poor internet connectivity, and the newly imposed requirement of 5 million rupees' bank statement for acquiring a China border pass, the Pamir Times reported.

The protest was addressed by prominent leaders, including KNM Chairman Mumtaz Nagri Advocate and Karakoram Students Organisation Chairman Nagri Faraz.

In their speeches, the leaders harshly criticised the mismanagement by the power department, particularly in the ongoing power projects. They called on the authorities to take immediate action to address these issues, which have left residents frustrated and without reliable access to electricity.

A major point of contention was the recently introduced requirement for a 5 million rupees' bank statement for obtaining a China border pass. Small traders engaged in the cross-border trade condemned this new regulation, describing it as illegal and inhumane. They argued that this policy would severely hamper local businesses and disrupt trade in the region. Protestors called for the immediate removal of the bank statement requirement, asserting that it was an unnecessary barrier to commerce, the publication reported.

The protestors warned that if their demands were not addressed, they would escalate their efforts and launch a larger movement in partnership with youth groups from Sost Port. The event ended with a firm resolve to continue fighting for their rights and the betterment of the region.

The ongoing issues in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) include power shortages, inadequate infrastructure, poor internet connectivity, mismanagement in development projects, and restrictive policies like the new border pass requirement, all contributing to growing frustration among residents and local businesses.

