Karan Kundrra: 'I found love on a reality show like Bigg Boss'

Mumbai, Nov 1 Actor Karan Kundrra is all set to host the upcoming reality series,'Temptation Island India’. He said that he fell in love on a reality show, which he said was like a journey to discover oneself.

Karan commented: “I fell head over heels in love on a reality show! Khud ke baare pata chala hai mujhe aise show se! (I got to know about myself through such shows).

“A show like this will help these couples to explore the intricacies of relationships. Love and lust are all a part of human behavior, and this show will help them test it to get a better understanding of their own emotions and preferences.”

He continued: “Shows like this are like a journey to discover yourself, similar to what I experienced when I found love on a reality show like Bigg Boss. It was on that show that I learnt about my emotions and the strength of human connections.”

“Love, in all its forms, is a beautiful part of our lives, and this show will help these couples understand their feelings, just as I did when I started my own romantic journey on reality TV.”

The show is starting November 3 on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor