Karan Kundrra: 'Pyaar mein galtiyan nahi nikali jaati'

Mumbai, Dec 10 Actor and host of ‘Temptation Island India’ Karan Kundrra has shared profound insights on the importance of clarity in love, emphasising that understanding a partner's perspective requires open communication.

‘Temptation Island India’ has been pushing couples to confront the raw realities of their relationships. The show challenges couples to see their relationships from different angles, making it a daunting task.

In the recent Bonfire episode, Karan reflected on the intricacies of love, and said: "Pyaar mein galtiyan nahi nikali jaati. It requires opening up and understanding a partner's perspective.”

Karan, who is currently in a relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash, said it becomes challenging when you try to see things from the other person's point of view.

“While opinions may always vary, it's up to us to decide whose opinion matters and whose doesn’t,” said the ex-‘Bigg Boss’ contestant.

He further added, "Just hearing words is one thing; understanding and accepting the truth is a significant achievement! Having clarity is the definition of a very strong character! Hats off to the couples who are genuinely comprehending their relationships and taking the brave step to test the strength of their bond."

‘Temptation Island India’ streams on JioCinema.

