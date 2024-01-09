Karan Mehra makes TV comeback with 'Mehndi Wala Ghar'; calls it 'pleasant experience'

Mumbai, Jan 9 Actor Karan Mehra, who has marked his comeback to the television with the show 'Mehndi Wala Ghar', shared that returning to mainstream TV with this mature character is a pleasant experience for him.

Karan was last seen in the 2020 show 'Shubharambh'. He also featured in shows like 'Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan', 'Khatmal E Ishq', and 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'.

The 41-year-old actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade, and has played a variety of characters on screen.

He is overjoyed to play Manoj Agrawal, a pivotal role in this upcoming show.

Talking about the same, Karan shared: "The narrative revolves around the dynamics of the Agrawal family, based out of Ujjain, and depicts the daily ups and downs that occur within this family."

"My character, Manoj, is a doctor; he's family-orientated and wants to make them proud of his accomplishments. He has all the makings of an ideal son and his trials and tribulations are remarkably relevant in today's joint family setups," said the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor.

Karan added: "Returning to mainstream television with this mature character is a pleasant experience for me, and I am eagerly awaiting the launch of this show."

'Mehndi Wala Ghar' boasts a stellar ensemble cast, highlighting the dynamics of joint families.

Showcasing the happiness, unity, and the "nok-jhok" that flourishes in such a setting, the show explores the complexities of familial bonds and puts the spotlight on a promising portrayal of the warmth and challenges that come with living in a joint family.

It will soon air on Sony.

