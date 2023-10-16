Kareena celebrates 11 yrs of togetherness with Saif: ‘You, me and pizza’

Mumbai, Oct 16 Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday showered love on actor and husband Saif Ali Khan, as they celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary.

Kareena had tied the knot with Saif on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai.

The couple have two sons -- Taimur and Jehangir.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a candid picture with Saif, wherein both can be seen twinning in white.

Saif is donning a white kurta pyajama, and a sleevless jacket. While, Kareena is wearing a white shirt and paired it with a blue full sleeves jacket. She has kept her hair tied in a bun, and is seen enjoying a pizza slice.

While, Saif is flashing his smile for the camera, and has kept his one hand on Kareena’s shoulder.

The duo candidly pose for the lenses.

Kareena captioned the image as: “This is US…. You, Me and Pizza... Forever Kinda Love... Happy Anniversary husband...” followed by red heart and infinity symbol emojis.

Kareena’s cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a red heart and evil eye emoji in the comment section.

Bebo’s BFF Malaika Arora wrote: “Happy Anniversary”.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor said: “Happy Anniversary guys”.

Jaideep Ahlawat said: “Saif sir be like ‘Poora Pizza isne khaya hai."

Fans also showered their love and blessings in the comment section.

Saif was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh. They have two children -- daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim. However, the couple separated in 2004.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif was last seen as Lankesh in ‘Adipurush’. He next has Telugu action drama film ‘Devara’, directed by Koratala Siva. It stars NTR Jr, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Kareena next has ‘The Buckingham Murders’, and ‘The Crew’ in the pipeline.

