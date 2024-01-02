Kareena Kapoor’s ‘cheesy’ New Year post with Saif is full of joy & peace

Mumbai, Jan 2 Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a ‘cheesy’ New Year post with her ‘man in DJ’ -- Saif Ali Khan, extending warm greetings for the year 2024.

Kareena is on her annual vacation to the snow capped country Switzerland, with her husband and actor Saif, and her kids Taimur and Jeh.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actress is an ardent social media user and is posting pictures from their family holiday, giving her fans the glimpses of the celebrations.

Now, Kareena shared a picture, wherein we can see her sitting in her colourful night suit, while Saif is all dressed up in a formal off white suit.

Kareena is wearing a blingy sunglasses, and Saif is holding a glass of wine, while both candidly pose for the lens.

The couple is sitting close to each other in an adorable manner.

The picture was captioned as: “In my PJ with my man in a Dj As cheesy as it sounds it was the best night ever ... 2024 Spread joy and peace...Happy new year lovely people...”

It was liked by Alia Bhatt. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena's next has ‘The Crew’ and ‘Singham Again’ in her kitty.

