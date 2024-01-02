'Karmma Calling' is a dream come true, says Varun Sood

Mumbai, Jan 2 Bagging the role of Ahaan Kothari in the upcoming series 'Karmma Calling' is a dream-come-true moment for actor Varun Sood. He shared that shooting on a set, and on a series which was larger than life, was a dream that he had.

Varun will be seen playing the flamboyant and vulnerable in 'Karmma Calling'. He has now opened up about landing a role in the series, and how grateful he is for the opportunity.

"Shooting on a set, on a series which was larger than life was a dream that I had, because I also come from a different world of the industry. Over there, I never thought of the fact that this can really happen one day. Of course, many years of workshops, many years of sitting at home, just waiting for the right opportunity had to happen," he shared.

The actor, who featured in the family comedy 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', said: "A lot of times, I doubted myself in terms of whether things will happen for me or not. But the moment I landed this, all the time that I was at home trying to shift from the reality world to the acting world seemed worth it."

"Even to be directed by Ruchi was one of the best feelings that I ever had. She actually spoiled me as an actor by making things so easy for me. I am just grateful to be a part of a series like this," concluded Varun.

'Karmma Calling' is based on the US original series 'Revenge'.

Flamboyant, vulnerable and trying to find his footing, Ahaan- the prodigal son and apple of Indrani Kothari’s eye, will charm the audience with his simplicity and style in 'Karmma Calling'.

Played by Varun, he is an integral part of the Alibaug society and the world of glitz, glamor, deceit and betrayal. He is torn between his family legacy and listening to his heart.

Produced by R.A.T Films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is releasing on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

