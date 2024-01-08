'Karmma Calling' was an opportunity I was looking out for: Namrata Sheth

Mumbai, Jan 8 Actress Namrata Sheth has opened up on her character Karma Talwar in the upcoming show 'Karmma Calling', and shared how she got this part after several auditions.

Talking about her character, Namrata said: "Karma is somebody that has come from a lot of wealth but then she lost everything and had nothing for a long time in her life.

“She decides to come back into this high society world where she has to play a part and look the part. We still maintained the elegance and minimalism that defines her personality."

Adding on, she said: "I got the part after several auditions. A character like this was just the kind of opportunity I was looking out for, something challenging.

“So, when I heard that they were auditioning for this part, I was already very excited because I am a huge fan of the original show. I have watched it growing up and I already felt very connected to it."

Produced by R.A.T Films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series stars Raveena Tandon as Indrani Kothari, Varun Sood as Ahaan Kothari and Namrata Sheth as Karma.

It will stream from January 26, on Disney+ Hotstar.

