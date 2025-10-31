Karnal Police register complaint against agents for human trafficking after 2 Haryana men tortured in Iran

Karnal (Haryana) [India], October 31 : Karnal Police on Friday registered a complaint against two agents for human trafficking after a harrowing video emerged from Iran, showing two men from Haryana being brutally beaten and stripped by human traffickers, also known as "donkers".

Karnal Superintendent of Police, Ganga Ram Punia, stated that the police have registered a case and are making efforts to rescue the two young men. The police have sent details to higher authorities so that they can be rescued.

"All documents related to this case have been requested. The matter is being investigated. The cases have been registered at the Nigdu police station and the Sadar police station. We have also sent details to higher authorities so that both men can be rescued," the SP told ANI.

The victims, identified as 24-year-old Ritik from Jamba village and 40-year-old Pawan from Dadupur village in Karnal district, were allegedly lured into this situation while trying to reach Spain for better job opportunities via the illegal "donkey route".

They left their homes on October 22. The traffickers demanded a ransom of ₹20 lakh for their release, threatening to remove and sell the victims' kidneys if the payment isn't made.

The victims' families appealed to the Karnal Police for help. They alleged that the two young men were deceived by agents who promised to send them to Spain via an illegal route.

Two young men from Karnal, Haryana, embarked on a perilous journey to Spain, driven by dreams of better job opportunities and higher earnings. Their journey took them from India to Kolkata, then to Bangkok, and eventually to Iran.

However, before reaching Spain, they were intercepted by human traffickers who subjected them to brutal beatings. The traffickers recorded a video of the abuse and sent it to the victims' families, demanding a ransom for their safe release

Karnal Police appealed to people not to fall prey to illegal migration and make their children aware of its dangers.

