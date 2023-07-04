Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Chandu Champion' to release in June, 2024
July 4, 2023
Mumbai, July 4 Kartik Aaryan-starrer and Kabir Khan's directorial has been titled 'Chandu Champion' and will release on June 14, 2024 on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.
The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of not giving up.
Kartik took to Twitter, where he shared a poster of the film's title and wrote: "Chandu nahi … Champion hai main..#ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024 #SajidNadiadwala @kabirkhankk @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala."
Sajid Nadiadwala, Kartik Aaryan, and Kabir Khan will be coming together to bring the film, where the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the character of lead Chandu.
The tweet from the production house Nadiadwala Grandson read: "#SajidNadiadwala & @kabirkhankk present a True story of a man who refused to surrender! #ChanduChampion starring @TheAaryanKartik Releasing on 14th June 2024 @WardaNadiadwala."
The movie has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.
