Karuna, Isha, Anjali & others share their Christmas plans

Mumbai, Dec 25 On the occasion of Christmas, television actors Karuna Pandey, Isha Sharma, Deshna Duggad, Hitanshu Nagia, Anjali Tatrari, and others extended their warm wishes, also revealing their plans for the day.

Karuna, who plays Pushpa in ‘Pushpa Impossible’ said: “Christmas has turned into our family's favourite reason to come together and create unforgettable moments. Embracing the holiday chaos with a touch of Pushpa's flair, my festive ritual includes creating a grand feast for family and friends.”

Isha plays the lead character of Pashminna in the show ‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’.

Talking about the festivities, she said: “Christmas is hands down my favourite time of the year! I'm adding a personal touch by getting a Christmas tree home this year and beautifully decorating it. I see Christmas as a celebration of love. It's all about crafting beautiful moments together and revelling in the magic of the season.”

Deshna, who portrays the role of Rashi Patel in ‘Pushpa Impossible’ says, "I don’t have a secret Santa in my life but I know that my parents and my brother are my Santas forever. This year, I don’t want anything specific. However, I do wish and hope that the next year is also as wonderful as the present year.”

Hitanshu, who plays the role of Vidyut Agarwal in ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ said he wants a PS5 from his secret Santa.

He shared: “Generally every child has his/her parents as secret Santa. Similarly, I consider my mom and dad as my Secret Santa. Right now I would like to ask my Secret Santa for a PS5. I want all the Spiderman, Batman, and other PS5 games from them.”

Anjali, who plays Yuvika in ‘Vanshaj’ said she is extremely fond of Christmas as it fills the air with so much warmth and light.

“One of my absolute favourite traditions is participating in the Secret Santa exchange with my family each year. It is such a fun activity,” added Anjali.

Sheehan Kapahi, who plays the role of Atharv Wagle in ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ revealed that his secret Santa is his parents.

“This year, I plan to ask for either a cricket kit, as I am very passionate about cricket, or a PC because I have a keen interest in gaming. I enjoy both cricket and gaming a lot. I am also planning to be a secret Santa on the sets of Wagle Ki Duniya and surprise my team with some exciting gifts this year.”

Mohit Kumar plays Neil in ‘Vanshaj’. The actor said that for him Christmas is about rekindling bonds and creating enduring memories.

“My go-to holiday tradition is diving into a full-on movie marathon of the iconic Home Alone series, paired with loads of plum cake and candy. I take pleasure in orchestrating gatherings that unite friends in laughter, creating a night to remember,” he added.

Jayesh More, who plays Dilip Patel in ‘Pushpa Impossible’, said: “Back in the day, Christmas was not as fancy as it is now. But these days, I've jumped on the new age bandwagon – playing Santa for my family, showering everyone with gifts. I try my best to spend quality time with family and friends during the holidays.”

The shows air on Sony SAB.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor