Karuna Pandey grooves on ‘Hum Tere Deewane Hai’ with Archana Puran Singh

Mumbai, Dec 24 Actress Karuna Pandey, who is currently a part of celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ delighted the audience by performing the hook step of the track ‘Hum Tere Deewane Hai’ from the movie ‘Mohabbatein’ along with Archana Puran Singh and Farah Khan.

The 2000 musical romantic drama stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. It also features Archana as Preeto. This weekend the show enthralled viewers with the ‘Wedding Special’ episode.

Actors and power couple Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi were seen on the episode as the special guests.

In true Tollywood style, expression queen, Karuna captivated the audience with her ‘Sami Sami’ act, along with choreographer Vivek Chachere. The performance promised to be a visual extravaganza, blending high-energy dance moves with the grace and elegance that Karuna is known.

Enthralled by the act, judge Malaika Arora said: “Karuna, I think you can do anything. Nothing is impossible for you. It was too good. Whatever situation you are given, you bring a different energy level to it.

“Your charm is something else, which is amazing. Of course, when you perform this song in Tollywood style, you need that whole vibe. There was dance and entertainment. I really liked it. The action scenes were all top-notch as well.”

Amused by the act, judge Farah Khan shared: “Karuna, I often call you Lady Govinda, but today you were the Govinda of Tollywood. Vivek, I love an act that has a sense of humour; this was so spoofy, and this was right up my alley.”

“What a variety you guys brought in, the little things, it should be like my movies, even after watching 2-3 times, every time there's something new, and that was in your act today, unbelievable choreography. It was fun watching you, Karuna, stay happy like this, and keep making us happy,” she added.

Adding to the compliments, guest Archana said: “I really couldn't tell who the choreographer was and who the celebrity artist was. The concept in this act is amazing. My darling Pushpa Impossible, you proved once again that nothing is impossible for this Pushpa.”

In addition to her performance, Parmeet attempted Vivek's signature step, adding a fun twist to the evening's entertainment. Karuna then invited Archana and Farah to join her in dancing to the iconic ‘Hum Tere Deewane Hai’ hook-step.

It airs on Sony.

