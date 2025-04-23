Kashmir: Human rights activist Tasleema Akhter strongly condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Srinagar [Jammu and Kashmir], April 23 : Tasleema Akhter, the Chairperson of the Association of Terror Victims in Kashmir (ATVK), has vehemently denounced the recent attack in Pahalgam, labelling it a "historical black day" for both Jammu and Kashmir and the entire country.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

"There was tranquillity in Kashmir, and India was investing in tourism to uplift the local economy," she remarked, mourning how this "atrocious act" jeopardised the progress that had been painstakingly achieved.

"This is a day we will never forget, until the end of time...Every Indian has given blood for the land of Kashmir. Their sacrifice will never fade from our memory," she said.

Akhter underscored that Kashmir has long resisted the gun culture promoted by extremist factions. She reaffirmed that the citizens of Kashmir have continually opposed terrorism and urged for an end to Pakistan's efforts to destabilise the region through its affiliates.

"Pakistan-backed terrorists cannot and will not be accepted on Kashmiri soil," she declared. "We have revealed them, and we will keep unveiling their brutality. The people of Kashmir are undaunted; we stand united, and we shall retaliate."

Rejecting Pakistan's persistent narrative of division, Akhter confidently stated, "They are mistaken if they believe they can split Kashmir from India. Kashmir is and will forever remain an integral part of India."

The Pahalgam attack, which targeted innocent civilians and tourists, has ignited widespread outrage across the nation.

Akhter concluded with a message of determination and solidarity, asserting that even in the face of such brutal acts, Kashmir will never succumb to fear. "Even if we sacrifice our lives, we will persist in exposing them. We will not live in terror. This is our land, and we will defend it with bravery and truth."

