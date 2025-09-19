Kashmiri activist at UNHRC exposes Pakistan's hand in Pahalgam carnage

Geneva [Switzerland] September 19 : At the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, a Kashmiri activist, Javed Beigh, in his oral intervention, strongly condemned Pakistan for orchestrating the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Javed asserted that Pakistan-backed militants were directly responsible for the carnage, which targeted innocent tourists and further damaged Kashmir's social fabric.

Taking to the social media platform, X, Javed Beigh stated that all three assailants involved were Pakistani nationals who were assaulted in the name of "Islam" and "Azadi."

The attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist visitors from India and Nepal, along with a local Kashmiri Muslim pony handler.

He argued that the incident exposed Pakistan's deep-rooted hatred against non-Muslims and revealed how terrorism, sponsored from across the border, continues to destabilise the valley.

Emphasising the symbolic significance of the region, he described the valley as the "abode of Hindu Rishis and Muslim Sufis." The representative accused Pakistan's ruling elite, largely dominated by Punjabi Muslims, of exploiting Kashmir's sacred land to spread violence and religious hatred. Such attacks have stained the global perception of Kashmiri Muslims, portraying them as violent, despite their centuries-old traditions of peace and coexistence, he stated.

The address at the UNHRC was dedicated to the victims of the Pahalgam tragedy, highlighting that the bloodshed included Indians of multiple faiths, united in their suffering. "The state of Pakistan claims its heart bleeds for Kashmiri Muslims," Javed stated, "but for over three decades, it has inflicted untold misery upon the very people it claims to defend."

Calling the attack a turning point, the Kashmiri Muslim representative stressed that it was vital for the world to hear this truth directly from an Indian Kashmiri Muslim.

The statement concluded with a firm declaration that Pakistan will never be the well-wisher of Kashmiri Muslims and that its decades-long backing of terrorism has only destroyed the valley's delicate communal harmony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor