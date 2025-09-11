Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah backs Sushila Karki for Nepal's interim govt, urges 'Gen-Z' to remain patient

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 11 : Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' has voiced his support for the proposal to appoint former Chief Justice of Nepal, Sushila Karki, as the head of an interim government. He has called on Nepal's youth to remain calm and patient amid the ongoing protest and political upheaval after nationwide demonstrations against alleged corruption in the country.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Shah addressed the younger generation and the broader Nepalese public, stating that the country was entering an "unprecedented" moment in its history and urging citizens to act with maturity and responsibility.

"I fully support your proposal to lead this interim/electoral government by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki. I would like to sincerely respect your understanding, wisdom, and unity. This shows how mature you are," Shah wrote.

He emphasised that the country is headed towards the formation of an interim government that would be responsible for organising fresh elections and restoring political stability. Shah encouraged people not to panic but to trust the process.

"My request to dear Gen-Z and all Nepalis. The country is currently in a unique situation, unprecedented in history. You are now taking steps towards a golden future. Please do not panic at this time; be patient. Now the country is going to get an interim government, which will hold new elections in the country. The job of this interim government is to hold elections, to give the country a new mandate. I fully support your proposal to lead this interim/electoral government by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki. I would like to sincerely respect your understanding, wisdom, and unity. This shows how mature you are," his post read.

Balen Shah also addressed individuals and groups rushing to assume leadership roles amid the crisis, advising them to wait for elections rather than seek temporary influence.

In a direct appeal to the President of Nepal, Shah called for the immediate dissolution of the current parliament and the formation of an interim administration to safeguard what he described as a "historic revolution brought about by Gen Z."

"What I want to say to my friends who are rushing to take over the leadership right now is that the country needs your passion, your thinking, and your honesty permanently, not temporarily. There will be elections for that. Please don't rush. Honourable President, To protect the historic revolution brought about by Gen Z, an interim government should be formed and parliament dissolved without delay," the post added.

His statement comes as Nepal navigates a period of uncertainty, with political parties and stakeholders seeking consensus to ensure a smooth transition and maintain stability in the country after the country witnessed a widespread movement led by young people called 'Gen Z' to demand accountability and transparency from the government. The movement had led to the resignation of several ministers in the government, including the resignation of KP Sharma Oli as Prime Minister.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki's name has emerged as one of the possible candidates to lead the new transition government by the Gen Z protesters.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Till now, 30 people have been killed and over 500 injured in clashes with security forces. Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation. Sushila Karki made history as she became Nepal's first female Chief Justice, serving in the role from July 2016 to June 2017.

Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Public frustration deepened further when the "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens.

