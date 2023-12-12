Katrina Kaif: Always checking & cross-checking myself

New Delhi, Dec 12 Actress Katrina Kaif shared that her approach to work is that she always believes that she has to give more and she is constantly cross-checking herself that whatever she is doing is excellent.

Katrina made her acting debut in 2005 with the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Sarkar'.

Having an 18 year long journey in Hindi cinema have there been moments, where the actress felt that she could have given something more?

"I think my approach to my work is that I always believe that I have to give more. I always believe that I'm not giving enough in every moment. And I'm always checking and cross-checking myself that am I doing everything I can to be excellent, to be the best that I can be. You know, for me, my belief system is really, am I better than I was yesterday?” Katrina told IANS.

The actress, whose latest release is 'Tiger 3', added that competition is healthy but her key focus is bettering herself.

The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actress said: "It's not about looking over my shoulder to see who's doing what around me. Of course, that's important. And of course, competition is healthy. But really, am I bettering myself? If I'm bettering myself and evolving as an artiste and as an actor, then I'm on the right path."

The actress gives her heart to every film that she does.

Katrina said: "I always say that if you don't have something to give, that is when you should pause as an actor."

The actress, who is married to actor Vicky Kaushal, added: "It's an indescribable thing. You can't put your finger on what I'm referring to. But as an actor, you know when you have something to give on screen, you have something to give to that character."

"You have something to give to that movie. It's an energetic thing. It's an energetic connection and emotion and as an actor, it's either all in or not at all. You know, I feel that you have to be consumed by your work and you have to be able to be connected to it on a deep level," she added.

