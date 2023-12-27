Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal smile ear to ear in Christmas photos

Mumbai, Dec 27 The first pictures of the Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from their Christmas celebrations this year are out, and it is full of love.

The celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram Stories, and dropped a glimpse of the celebrations. The photo shows Katrina wearing a floral red satin shirt, and paired it with blue denims, and completed the outfit with white sneakers.

While the 'URI' actor was dressed in a white tee shirt with long sleeves, and blue pants. The photos show beautiful, warm and cozy Christmas decorations at Vicky and Katrina's house. The lovebirds are seen posing with Yasmin, flashing their bright smiles.

Vicky and Katrina had tied the knot in December 2021 in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in 'Dunki'. The comedy drama stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. He next has 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam', and 'Chhaava' in the pipeline.

Katrina was last seen as Zoya in Salman Khan starrer 'Tiger 3'. She next has 'Merry Christmas' in her kitty. The romantic thriller film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, and stars Vijay Sethupathi, alongside Katrina.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor