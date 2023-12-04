Kay Kay Menon wishes ‘The Railway Men’ could qualify as India’s entry to Oscars

Mumbai, Dec 4 Acclaimed actor Kay Kay Menon wishes his series ‘The Railway Men’ was eligible to be sent as India’s entry to the Oscars. He feels the series would have done India proud at this prestigious global stage.

Kay Kay said: “I wish ‘The Railway Men’ was eligible to be qualified as India’s entry to the Oscars. This series shows the world what we, as a country, faced on that fateful night and also shows the spirit of selfless Indians who put their lives at risk to save countless people from dying.”

The 4-part mini series is set during the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy that rocked the country. It has been directed by debutant director Shiv Rawail.

Kay Kay added: “This series truly deserves to represent India at every global stage and tell people worldwide about our resilience and character in insurmountable danger and grief. The Railway Men is a show that every Indian should be proud of.”

Known for delivering acclaimed performances throughout his stellar career, Kay Kay feels 'The Railway Men' is one of his best works to date.

He said: “It rests in my filmography as one of the best projects that I have ever been a part of. I’m thrilled with the response that the series has received globally already. It deserves all the love. It is our tribute to the undying human spirit, a tribute to Bhopal and its resilience and it is also a tribute to all the unsung heroes of Bhopal whose sacrifice saved hundreds of thousands of people unaware of how to fight the silent killer in the air.”

The series also includes R. Madhavan, Divyenndu and Babil Khan.

