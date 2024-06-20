Kazakh official bodies prepared to assist in probe in Kazakh journalist attack in Kyiv: Kazakhstan President

Astana [Kazakhstan], June 20 : Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has directed diplomatic and law enforcement agencies to enquire from their Ukrainian counterparts regarding the assassination attempt on Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov in Kyiv, Astana Times reported, citing TengriNews.

The incident occurred on June 18 when an unidentified assailant approached a parked car on Yarmola Street and opened fire, injuring Sadykov, who was accompanied by his wife. The perpetrator fled the scene after the attack, leaving Sadykov hospitalized while his wife escaped unharmed.

Ukrainian authorities have initiated criminal proceedings for attempted murder in response to the incident, as reported by Astana Times.

President emphasized that Kazakh official bodies are prepared to assist in the investigation to uncover the truth behind the attack on Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov on June 18, Astana Times reported, citing TengriNews.

"Kazakhstan has taken a course towards strengthening the rule of law. You know my principled position: law and order must reign in the country, in other words, legal order. All conflicts and disagreements in our society should be resolved exclusively within the legal framework, on the basis of current legislation, in accordance with basic international standards. It is from this point of view that it is necessary to consider the crime that occurred yesterday in Kyiv against Kazakh citizen Aidos Sadykov," Tokayev stated.

According to Kazakhstan Embassy release, Berik Uali, the President's press secretary, indicated possible ulterior motives behind the attack, suggesting efforts to exert pressure on Kazakhstan and influence its leadership's strategic directions, including in foreign policy matters.

"Regardless of the charges that were previously brought against Aidos Sadykov, he is first and foremost a citizen of Kazakhstan. Accordingly, he and his family enjoy the rights due to them. According to the Constitution, they can count on the protection and patronage of the state beyond its borders. Therefore, the President instructed the relevant government and diplomatic services to provide the Sadykov family with all the necessary assistance, if they consent to it," he added, Astana Times reported.

