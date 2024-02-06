Kazakh president appoints Olzhas Bektenov as new PM

Astana, Feb 6 Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed a new Prime Minister to the Republic of Kazakhstan, according to a presidential decree signed on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan's ruling Amanat Party proposed the candidacy of Olzhas Bektenov, who previously served as the head of the presidential administration, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tokayev discussed Bektenov's candidacy with leaders of party factions during a plenary session of the Mazhilis, or lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament. Tokayev later appointed Bektenov as the country's new Prime Minister.

Kazakhstan's government resigned on Monday.

