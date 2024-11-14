Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign Energy System Integration Agreement

Astana [Kazakhstan], November 14 : Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed a strategic partnership agreement on the production and transfer of green energy during the sidelines of COP29 taking place in Baku.

The agreement was signed by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on November 13.

According to Astana Times, the agreement was signed on the sidelines of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit, held as part of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku.

According to a statement from Akorda, the Press Office of the President of Kazakhstan, this welcome move opens up new opportunities for integrating the countries' energy systems and creating reliable corridors to supply green energy to the European and other markets.

According to the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Kazakhstan has made strong strides in its journey toward green energy. Its partnerships are accelerating this transition. The country has ambitious goals for climate change, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Astana Times reported Kazakh President Tokayev emphasising that Kazakhstan prioritizes green energy in its strive for carbon neutrality. "We are working to reduce dependence on fossil resources, developing technological innovations, and creating infrastructure capable of supporting our environmental sustainability. Kazakhstan has reached agreements with foreign partners on green projects with a total capacity of 43 gigawatts (GW)," he said.

Uzbek President Mirziyoyev highlighted that the wind and solar energy that will be transmitted would help mitigate the impact on the climate.

Energy ministers of the three countries and Saudi Arabia also signed an executive program to cooperate in green energy development and transfer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor