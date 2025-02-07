Kazakhstan introduces New Visa Options for Skilled Professionals, Digital Nomads

Astana [Kazakhstan], February 7 : Kazakhstan has launched three new visa categories designed to attract skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and remote workers, reinforcing the country's position as a hub for global talent and innovation. Neo Nomad Visa (B12-1), the Digital Nomad Visa (B9-1), Visa for Permanent Residence (B9) offer flexible pathways for those seeking long-term opportunities in Kazakhstan, whether for career growth, business expansion, or remote work.

Neo Nomad Visa (B12-1): A Unique Offer for Remote Workers, The Neo Nomad Visa (B12-1) is specifically designed for professionals and digital entrepreneurs who want to live in Kazakhstan and work remotely while maintaining their foreign income.

The Neo Nomad Visa is a multiple-entry visa valid for up to one year. Visa holders can extend their stay for up to an additional year within Kazakhstan.

Family members and dependents can obtain a visa for the same duration,though work and religious activities are restricted under Kazakh law. With its modern infrastructure, affordable cost of living, and growing international business environment, Kazakhstan presents an excellent opportunity for remote workers looking for a dynamic and well-connected base in Central Asia.

Digital Nomad Visa (B9-1): A Path to Permanent Residence. The Digital Nomad Visa (B9-1) is intended for highly sought-after professionals in the IT industry who are relocating to Kazakhstan to obtain permanent residence. It provides an opportunity to integrate into Kazakhstan's workforce and contribute to its economic development.

A single-entry electronic visa is available via the Visa and Migration Portal, valid for up to one year. A multiple-entry paper visa, also valid for up to one year, can be obtained through the Ministry of Internal Affairs on a basis of single entry electronic B9-1 visa.

Kazakhstan offers a stable, business-friendly environment with growing opportunities in technology, finance, and other high-demand industries. The Digital Nomad Visa allows professionals to settle in Kazakhstan while completing the permanent residence application process. A petition from Astana Hub or an authorised body in Kazakhstan's IT sector is required to obtain the Digital Nomad Visa.

Visa for Permanent Residence (B9): A Long-Term Opportunity for Skilled Professionals. The B9 visa provides a structured pathway for foreign professionals with in- demand skills in fields such as medicine, science, innovation, education, and the creative industries, enabling them to establish a long-term presence in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh diplomatic missions issue has Single-entry visas valid for up to 90 days. Multiple-entry visas up to 90 days, issued once per year.

Once in Kazakhstan, professionals can transition to permanent residency, offering stability and the ability to integrate into the local job market.

Kazakhstan's strategic location, strong economic growth, and business-friendly policies make it an attractive destination for those seeking career advancement and a high quality of life.

Kazakhstan is one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, offering a high standard of living, strong digital infrastructure, and expanding professional opportunities. The country provides a unique blend of modern urban centres and stunning natural landscapes, making it an ideal destination for professionals seeking both career growth and an adventurous lifestyle.

Whether you are a skilled professional looking for long-term opportunities or a digital nomad seeking a fresh, inspiring location, Kazakhstan's new visa options provide the flexibility and support needed to thrive in an emerging global hub.

Details on visa applications and requirements can be obtained by contacting a Kazakh embassy or consulate.

