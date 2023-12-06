Kazakhstan joins "Global Methane Pledge"

Astana [Kazakhstan], December 6 : Central Asia's largest oil producer and a major gas producer Kazakhstan joined the "Global Methane Pledge", a voluntary agreement to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, during this year's COP28 event in Dubai, as per a release issued by the Embassy of Kazakhstan.

In addition, 50 oil companies representing nearly half of global production signed onto the commitment to achieve near-zero Methane emissions and end routine flaring in their operations by 2030.

Kazakhstan plays an important role in energy supply to the EU and over 70 per cent of its oil exports are destined for EU member states, making Kazakhstan the EU's 3rd-largest non-OPEC supplier.

Methane emissions are a by-product of crude oil's production and transport. Because those emissions contribute significantly to global warming, their drastic reduction could help slow any rise in temperatures. Current technologies and changes in methods of operation can largely address existing issues, so the methane pledges would be a crucial step in the battle against climate change, the embassy release said.

As per the Kazakh embassy, Central Asia experiences unique challenges in mitigating climate change risks. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that even if the Paris Agreement's goals to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees by 2050 are met, Central Asian countries still expect a 2.5-degree increase in temperature.

Results of this could include water scarcity, extreme heat, desertification, and severe hydrological events. Therefore, the President's endorsement of the UN's urgent plea for action is significant.

Kazakhstan's decision to join the Global Methane Pledge was revealed by Tokayev during his speech to COP28. He said: "Cutting methane emissions is our quickest avenue to immediately slow the rate of global warming." This move, he says, signifies the country's dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, it aligns with the international community's efforts to abate non-CO2 climate super-pollutants.

The embassy said the decision underscores Kazakhstan's dedication to environmental conservation and its proactive role in global climate action. Tokayev also emphasized that, for developing countries to make such commitments, climate action must be equitable, meaning it must not demand that emerging economies sacrifice their national development and modernization. Development, according to Tokayev, should proceed in a modern and environmentally friendly manner. Consequently, he called upon the international community to "scale up its commitment to greater meaningful climate finance."

By joining the Global Methane Pledge, Kazakhstan will gain access to technologies and finance for methane-emission reduction

Meanwhile, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on International Environmental Cooperation Zulfiya Suleimenova, issued a joint statement that the two countries "state their mutual readiness to accelerate the development and implementation of policies and projects to rapidly reduce methane emissions, particularly from the fossil energy sector over the next two years."

In addition, the US committed "to work with partners to mobilize investments to support achieving full methane mitigation potential in Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector, which will require at least USD 1.4 billion in total spending through 2030."

