Kazakhstan: Republic Day celebrations to mark progress, journey to global prominence

Astana [Kazakhstan], October 19 : Kazakhstan will celebrate its Republic Day on October 25, which will mark a day of unique significance, as it marks the pivotal moment in 1991 when Kazakhstan declared its sovereignty, informed a press release by the Embassy of Kazakhstan.

The piece titled "Kazakhstan's Republic Day: Celebrating Progress and Journey to Global Prominence" was written by Nurlan Zhalgasbayev, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India.

He stated that Kazakhstan stands tall as the biggest economy in Central Asia. Since gaining sovereignty, the nation has witnessed a meteoric rise in living standards, with its citizens experiencing improved health, education, and overall quality of life.

"In the realm of domestic politics, Kazakhstan's journey since gaining sovereignty is nothing short of remarkable. Establishing a stable republic in a region historically characterised by empires and nomadic confederations was no minor achievement. The nation swiftly adopted a constitution, delineated the roles of president and parliament, and has since conducted several rounds of competitive elections. The emphasis has always been on unity in diversity, ensuring that its myriad ethnic groups find voice and representation in the nation's political fabric," he stated in a release.

The last few years have been especially transformative for Kazakhstan. The country has achieved substantial progress in its democratisation journey, exemplified by the implementation of wide-ranging political reforms, including constitutional amendments following last year's national referendum. These changes have enhanced the democratic fabric of the nation by enabling diverse political perspectives and by redistributing power in favour of the elected legislative body.

In line with constitutional amendments, the country witnessed the direct election of rural mayors and the adoption of a proportional-majoritarian model in the last parliamentary election. This marked a significant shift in the electoral landscape of Kazakhstan, allowing for the substantial participation of independent and self-nominated candidates in the election, an occurrence that is truly unprecedented in the nation's history, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India said in the release.

Kazakhstan's commitment to progress is also evident in the country's economic story, one that has earned international acclaim. With vast reserves of oil, gas, minerals, and metals, the nation effectively leveraged its natural wealth. Strategic infrastructural developments, enticing foreign investments, and diversification initiatives propelled Kazakhstan from an agrarian landscape to become a leading economic powerhouse. The decision to establish Astana as the capital in 1997 symbolised this forward-looking vision, melding modern architectural wonders with the indomitable spirit of the steppes.

"More recently, Kazakhstan has become the top investment destination in the region and a major financial centre. This is a result of concrete reforms and initiatives over the years, including the establishment of the Astana International Financial Centre. Yet the journey is far from over," he said in a release.

In his latest State of the Nation address on September 1, the country's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, proposed additional economic reforms with the aim of promoting fairness, inclusiveness, and pragmatism. He outlined objectives to diversify the economy, strengthen industry, and target stable economic growth of 6-7 per cent.

The country's new economic plan provides a clear vision for the country's development over the next three years and will have broader ramifications for regional development and cooperation. These economic transformations, inspired by the president's vision of a Just Kazakhstan, aim to contribute to the creation of a more balanced, sustainable, and globally integrated economy.

On the international stage, Kazakhstan has etched a unique identity through its astute diplomatic endeavours. By championing nuclear disarmamentevidenced by the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and the relinquishing of its nuclear arsenal after the country gained independencethe nation positioned itself as a global advocate for peace, Zhalgasbayev said in the release.

It initiated the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in 1992, a multilateral forum aimed at promoting peace, stability, and cooperation in the Asian region. Additionally, Kazakhstan has fostered regional cooperation, playing significant roles in platforms such as the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and the Eurasian Economic Union. By ensuring positive relations with major powers like Russia, China, the European Union, and the US, Kazakhstan manifests as a bridge between East and West, offering a harmonising narrative in an often-divided world.

"As the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, nothing gives me more pleasure than to see our bilateral cooperation signifying the strong bonds of strategic partnerships that was established in 2009," he wrote in the release.

The main highlights of the cooperation are the absence of any issues between Kazakhstan and India. We share similar positions on the main topics of the international Agenda.

"Only this year we had 2 important events with the participation of our leaders - virtual 'Voice of the Global South' Summit on January 13 and SCO Summit on July 4," the ambassador said.

Kazakhstan is the main trading partner of India in Central Asia, the bilateral turnover exceeds the total trade with the rest of the countries in the region. It should be noted that Kazakhstan is not just a beneficiary, but also an investor in the Indian economy: Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC (for around USD 20mn) and Export-Import Bank of India (for more than USD 10mn)".

Kazakhstan can be a great hub for India's investments. Kazakhstan ranked 25th country in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Report, and the country targets to enter the top 10 countries within 5 years. Given the investment opportunities of Kazakhstan's agro-industrial complex, Kazakhstan can serve as a platform for the production of agricultural products that will be delivered to neighbouring countries.

Today Kazakhstan offers over 200 project packages in different areas. Almost all of them have a potential Kazakhstan partner. The investors are facilitated in which industries and regions to invest in Kazakhstan having the List of Investment Projects.

"I would like to especially note the positive dynamics of the development of the economic relations between our countries. As you all know, Kazakhstan is India's main trade-economic partner in Central Asia. I am pleased to note that in 2022 trade turnover between Kazakhstan and India reached 2,4 billion USD, which is 16.67 per cent higher than in the previous year," Zhalgasbayev added.

Exports from Kazakhstan during this period amounted to 1.9 billion USD (+13.97 per cent), and imports from India - 500 million USD (+32.91 per cent). This volume exceeds the total turnover of all other countries in the region. And there is a huge potential to develop our trade cooperation in such areas as pharmaceuticals, energy, information technology, investment, space, etc.

It is necessary to conduct an in-depth analysis of export opportunities, diversify the structure of trade as soon as possible and develop a Roadmap to increase trade flows, considering the competitive advantages of each country. This initiative was proposed during the Central Asia-India Summit.

"Our task is to create conditions for the development of small and medium-sized businesses on the way to deepening trade, economic, cultural, and tourist ties," the ambassador also said, adding, "In accordance with the agreements reached (January 27, 2022 in an online format) by the Heads of our States, within the framework of the first Summit of Heads of State 'Central Asia - India', we are actively working to establish transit and transport links and pay special attention to the development of the transit potential of the country."

In the context of modern geopolitical conditions and disruption of logistics supply chains, the international North-South transport corridor, especially Chabahar Port are becoming increasingly relevant.

During his address at the most recent UN General Assembly, President Tokayev reaffirmed that his country will continue cooperation with its major allies on all strategic issues. This approach has positioned Kazakhstan as a viable mediator in international crises, a role that it has already fulfilled successfully through the Astana Process on Syria.

The progress Kazakhstan has made since its declaration of sovereignty is not just a testament to its past, but a robust foundation for its future. This foundation is fertile ground from which new innovations, deeper diplomatic ties, and further advancements in all spheressocial, political, and economicwill undoubtedly spring. The momentum generated by these achievements is poised to propel Kazakhstan even further in the coming decades, reinforcing its position as a global beacon of growth and development.

For the people of Kazakhstan, Republic Day is not just a nostalgic nod to the past, but an embodiment of their commitment to a unified and prosperous future. This day is a celebration of their resilience and vision, a vision that elevated Kazakhstan from a former Soviet republic to a beacon of progress and diplomacy on the global stage. The promise of tomorrow, illuminated by the achievements of today, ensures that Republic Day remains a celebration of not just sovereignty, but of endless possibilities, Zhalgasbayev added in the release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor