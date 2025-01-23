Kazakhstan showcases its potential as Regional Academic Hub at Bett Show in UK

London [UK], January 23 : Kazakhstan presented a national pavilion at one of the world's largest international education exhibitionsthe Bett Showfor the first time that started on January 22 will continue until January 24 in London.

The Bett Show (British Education Training and Technology Show) is a leading global event in the field of education.

It brings together representatives from educational institutions, EdTech companies, universities, schools, and developers of educational solutions. Each year, the event attracts approximately 30,000 attendees from 130 countries, offering a platform to share experiences, present innovations, and discuss global educational trends.

The central theme of Kazakhstan's pavilion is to showcase the country's development as a regional academic hub. Kazakhstan's evolving educational ecosystem has sparked growing interest in its learning opportunities, with around 30,000 international students currently studying in the country.

In collaboration with leading foreign universities, Kazakhstan has introduced doctoral programmes and conducted extensive research initiatives. Large corporations are also supporting the introduction of artificial intelligence programmes to enhance digital competencies.

The Kazak Minister of Science and Higher Education, Sayasat Nurbek, will present the 'Study in Kazakhstan' project, aimed at reinforcing the country's position as a regional academic hub.

The establishment of campuses by leading British universities, such as Coventry University Kazakhstan, is expanding academic opportunities, enhancing the quality of education, and promoting the internationalisation of higher education institutions.

"This is the first time Kazakhstan is participating in one of the world's largest educational exhibitions, the Bett Show, with a national pavilion. It provides an excellent opportunity to showcase our country's development as a regional academic hub. Today, about 30,000 foreign students study in Kazakhstan, and new educational programs are being implemented in collaboration with leading international universities. These achievements demonstrate the international recognition of Kazakhstan's education system and its openness to the world," said Sayasat Nurbek in his speech.

The National Pavilion will feature six leading universities from Kazakhstan, along with branches of Coventry University Kazakhstan and Heriot-Watt University. The participants include LN Gumilev Eurasian National University, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Nazarbayev University, East Kazakhstan Technical University, Kazakh National Research Technical University and Atyrau Oil and Gas University.

Additionally, Coventry University Kazakhstan, Heriot-Watt University in Kazakhstan, and JSC 'Centre for International Programs' will participate, highlighting Kazakhstan's active engagement in international educational dialogue.

A primary objective of Kazakhstan's participation is to sign agreements with leading UK universities. These agreements will create new opportunities for academic and scientific cooperation, the adoption of modern digital tools, and the development of educational content.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor