Kazakhstan's experience in implementing political, human rights reforms presented at UN

Astana [Kazakhstan], December 15 : Kazakhstan's experience in implementing political and human rights reforms was presented at the United Nations (UN).

The Kazakh delegation, led by the Chairman of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, concluded its participation in the UN events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Geneva.

During the forum, delegates showcased Kazakhstan's efforts in political and human rights reforms and organized several side events.

Correspondent Zhanat Ernst said: "At a high-level event marking the 75th anniversary of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to its goals. The head of our delegation, Elvira Azimova, Chairman of the Constitutional Court, discussed Kazakhstan's priorities in human rights."

Ernst said: "These priorities include protecting children and women, implementing the 'listening state' concept, digitalization, and enhancing the role of civil society in safeguarding human rights. During a special event for human rights NGOs, Elvira Azimova presented the implementation of three reform packages by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Decree on the 'Action Plan in the field of human rights and the rule of law'."

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Elvira Azimova said today's global challenges require global solutions and an appropriate response to current events. "In this context, it is notable that almost all delegations we met during the event highly appreciate the reforms in Kazakhstan. They also welcomed the recent adoption by the Head of State, on December 8, of the Action Plan in the field of human rights," he said.

Azimova added: "This document includes nine sections with 41 points, addressing issues from strengthening gender equality and combating domestic violence to protecting citizens within the criminal justice system. Notably, for the first time in Kazakhstan, the expertise of a human rights organization has been included in this list."

According to the Executive Director of the Charter for Human Rights Foundation, Zhemis Turmagambetova: "This year, I initiated the first phase of the "Dialogue Police" project. During peaceful gatherings, marches, and informal citizen associations, the police will engage in dialogue with the participation of government representatives. This significantly supports the actions of the non-governmental sector and civil society."

He said it is vital for all legislators and government agencies to apply legislative and practical measures.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Commissioner for Human Rights of Kazakhstan, Artur Lastaev, in collaboration with the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions and UNDP, organized a discussion on the contribution of national human rights institutions to implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Commissioner for Human Rights in Kazakhstan Artur Lastaev said that in recent years, significant efforts have been made to strengthen the institution of the Commissioner for Human Rights and to incorporate international standards into national legislation. "Many people recognize these as President Tokayev's reforms, which have gained widespread recognition. We have concrete results of which to be proud. For instance, in the fight against torture, 42 individuals have been held accountable this year alone," he said.

EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore said: "The EU places great importance on its relations with all Central Asian countries, particularly Kazakhstan. We closely cooperate with the UN Human Rights Council, addressing issues of gender equality, women's rights, and regional challenges, including those in Afghanistan. We also recognize the significant role your country plays in Central Asia."

Chairman of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Umarov also participated in the High-level Segment of UN Leaders. The head of our delegation presented Kazakhstan's vision for strengthening international peace and security within the framework of human rights.

This vision includes the protection of rights and fundamental freedoms, adherence to the rule of law for political stability, and economic and social progress. It also involves a commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

