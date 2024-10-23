Kazan Declaration emphasises on reforms in global security and multilateralism

Kazan [Russia], October 23 : Global leaders during the 16th BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia, held deliberations on various issues and came to positive conclusions. The theme of the Summit was, ''Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security''. At the conclusion of the Summit, the leaders adopted the 'Kazan Declaration'.

The partner states affirmed their commitment to the BRICS spirit of mutual respect and understanding, sovereign equality, solidarity, democracy, openness, inclusiveness, collaboration and consensus.

" As we build upon 16 years of BRICS Summits, we further commit ourselves to strengthening cooperation in the expanded BRICS under the three pillars of political and security, economic and financial, cultural and people-to-people cooperation and to enhancing our strategic partnership for the benefit of our people through the promotion of peace, a more representative, fairer international order, a reinvigorated and reformed multilateral system, sustainable development and inclusive growth," the declaration said.

The partner countries emphasized the urgent need to achieve equitable and inclusive geographical representation in the staff composition of the Secretariat of the United Nations

"Bearing in mind the need to adapt the current architecture of international relations to better reflect the contemporary realities, we reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism and upholding the international law, including the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations (UN) as its indispensable cornerstone, and the central role of the UN in the international system, in which sovereign states cooperate to maintain international peace and security, advance sustainable development, ensure the promotion and protection of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all as well as cooperation based on solidarity, mutual respect, justice and equality. We further emphasize the urgent need to achieve equitable and inclusive geographical representation in the staff composition of the Secretariat of the United Nations and other international organizations in a timely manner," the declaration said.

The member states affirmed the commitment to the BRICSs' spirit of mutual respect and understanding, sovereign equality, solidarity, democracy, openness, inclusiveness, collaboration and consensus. They gave a call for meaningful participation of the least developed countries, especially in Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean, in global decision-making processes and structures and making them better attuned to contemporary realities.

The countries reaffirmed the need for a rules-based, open, transparent, fair, and consensus-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and affirmed their commitment to maintaining a strong and effective Global Financial Safety. The declaration stated that the member states were concerned about coercive measure like sanctions and its effect on the World Economy.

"We are deeply concerned about the disruptive effect of unlawful unilateral coercive measures, including illegal sanctions, on the world economy, international trade, and the achievement of the sustainable development goals. Such measures undermine the UN Charter, the multilateral trading system, the sustainable development and environmental agreements. They also negatively impact economic growth, energy, health and food security exacerbating poverty and environmental challenges," the declaration stated.

The BRICS member states also express grave concern on teh situation in Gaza and stressed on the need of a permanent ceasefire.

"We reiterate our grave concern at the deterioration of the situation and humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular the unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and in West Bank as a result of the Israeli military offensive, which led to mass killing and injury of civilians, forced displacement and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure. We stress the urgent need for an immediate, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and detainees from both sides who are being illegally held captive and the unhindered sustainable and at scale supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and cessation of all aggressive actions. We denounce the Israeli attacks against humanitarian operations, facilities, personnel and distribution points.," the declaration said.

The Declaration had fruitful outcome mutually agreed upon by the member states of the grouping.

