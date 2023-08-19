KBC 15: Abhishek 'spins' the game as he turns host, Big B takes the hot seat

New Delhi, Aug 19 Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who graced the stage of quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', spun the game show and took the seat of the host, replacing his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In the special episode, the star cast of 'Ghoomer'- Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and filmmaker R. Balki, were present on the set of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' (KBC).

Abhishek, who wore a blue suit with blue tie paired with yellow glasses, made a smooth transition from the contestant's hotseat to the host's seat, orchestrating a unique role reversal with father Amitabh.

During the episode, Big B says: "I ran out of breath". To which Abhishek says: "Now you can rest since you ran out of breath. Since we are here for 'Ghoomer', I thought that it's a great chance to spin the game." He says to Amitabh you can come and sit here in my place, I will go and sit in your seat.

The father-son duo then switched their seats. Abhishek says now we will play "Super Fandook", adding, "my game, my rules. I'll do whatever I want."

Abhishek asks Big B: "Rishtey mein toh hum tumhare__lagte hain," to which Amitabh replies: "baap", but Abhishek says its "beta."

The next question read as: "Inmein se kaunsa kirdaar Dostana film mein hai?" Amitabh says Vijay, but Abhishek replies the answer is Sam, saying "I was the part of Dostana too."

Big B here referred to his 1980 movie 'Dostana', in which he played the character of inspector Vijay Verma. Abhishek then says: "Agar aapne kaha - Aaj mere paas building hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai, gadi hai... kya hai tumhare paas?" Toh mai kahunga - "Mere paas ___ hai".

Big B replied the answer is "Maa", Abhishek said "No, mere paas Paa hai". The 80-year-old actor says: "he is playing the wrong game. He has turned the game around." Then after one question, Abhishek said: "a friend of mine in Kolkata from ABFA says, there is only one 'Guru' in this country, and it's Amitabh Bachchan."

Amitabh said annoyingly: "I don't want to play this game." Abhishek also asks "aap Maa se kitne lambe hain”, to which Big B replies in action showing a height measurement. Abhishek said, “okay shall I call her (Jaya Bachchan)," and the senior Bachchan said "No".

The duo then exchanged their seats back and Big B said: "inhone to hamara tel nikaal dia."

In 'Ghoomer', Sayami is playing a paraplegic sportsperson. Written and directed by R. Balki, the flick stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, along with Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

The story revolves around Anina (Saiyami), a young woman batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut. An unsympathetic, failed and frustrated cricketer enters her life, gives her a new dream and transforms her fate by the most innovative training, to make her play for the Indian cricket team again, as a bowler. 'Ghoomer' is the new style of bowling they invent to bamboozle the opposition.

It is inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, the achievements of special athletes, and who have achieved more than when they were called "normal".

The film has been released in cinemas.

