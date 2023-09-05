'KBC 15': Big B reveals 'babuji' Harivansh Rai Bachchan translated Bhagavad Gita

New Delhi, Sep 5 Making a revelation about his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took the audience, and the contestant of the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' by surprise, saying the former had translated 'Bhagavad Gita' into a simpler language.

In the 16th episode of the quiz-based reality show, contestant Dr Apoorva Malhotra from Pathankot, Punjab, made her way to the hot seat.

For the Rs 3,000 question, she was asked: Which of these scriptures is in the form of a dialogue between a god and a warrior? The options given were- Vishnu Purana, Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and Rigveda.

The contestant gave the right answer which was Bhagavad Gita.

Big B then narrated: “Let me tell you that my babuji (Harivansh Rai Bachchan) translated the Bhagavad Gita. He translated it into the language used in the Ramayana by Tulsidas. So, the language in which Tulsidas wrote Ramayana is the one my father translated the Bhagavad Gita into.”

“The Bhagavad Gita is in Sanskrit, it's hard to read it, So, he thought it should be translated into a simpler language. It is called 'Jan Gita'. Do read it if you get the chance,” he added.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a poet and writer of the Nayi Kavita literary movement. He was also a poet of the ‘Hindi Kavi Sammelan’. He is best known for his work ‘Madhushala’. He was also fluent in several Hindi languages like -- Hindustani and Awadhi.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

