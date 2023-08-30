KBC 15: Big B reveals he is afraid of 'girgit'

New Delhi, Aug 30 In the new episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he is afraid of chameleons.

The host of the quiz-based reality show, Big B welcomed Sagar Mishra from Hisar, Haryana to the hot seat in the episode 12. He is the student of BBA, second year.

For Rs 5,000, Sagar was asked an image based question: "Which of these animals cannot breathe underwater?" The correct answer was chameleon.

Amitabh said: “The remaining three are crab, octopus, and clownfish. They can all breathe underwater because they have gills, and they use that to derive oxygen. And this is a chameleon (girgit). It has lungs like us. It drowns underwater. It can't breathe there.”

The actor asked the contestant: "Are you afraid of chameleon?”

Sagar replied: “I used to. Not anymore though. My mom is very afraid of it.”

Bachchan said to Sagar’s mother: “I tell you we think alike. I'm afraid of girgit too. It stands quietly on the tree, and it's fine till it doesn't move, but when it moves its head up and down, I'm afraid of it. I noticed that you're watching me. If you come close, I'll bite you.”

Sagar won the total amount of Rs 3,20,000 in the show.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

--IANS

