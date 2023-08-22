'KBC 15': Big B says he is 'too afraid' of police

New Delhi, Aug 22 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting the 15th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', has shared that he is 'too afraid' of the police.

In the episode six of the quiz based reality show, Big B was seen wearing a purple coloured three-piece suit set, paired it with a white shirt.

He began the episode by speaking on a deep connection between this game show and our lives.

"Between the question and answers, there is a hope of someone attached close to us. The correct option between the four options, awaits the dreams of someone. The levels here become support for the ups and downs of our lives. Maybe, this game is ordinary for someone, but also it creates somebody else’s life. Isilie is khel ka zindagi se itna gehra naata hai,” said the ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood.

The episode then shows Kunal Sinh Dodia winning the chance to sit on the hot seat. Hailing from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Kunal is a young Police Sub Inspector in the Ahmedabad police force, and is currently associated with the Human Rights department in the DG office.

Big B said to Kunal: “Sir I am afraid after seeing you. Because you are from Police. Bahut darr darr ke aapke saamne ham prashn rakhenge. Lekin aap ekdum jor se uska uttar dijiega.”

Kunal said to the actor: "Why are you afraid of the Police. We are also human beings”, to which senior Bachchan replies, “sir wo ek baar danda ghuma dete hain, to bahut darr lagta hai. They stop the car wherever they want and say ‘come out, what is your name. Open your mouth, blow into this. You are drunk.’ So, whenever this happens I am very afraid.”

Amitabh then laughs and leaves everyone on the set in splits.

Big B also then praised the smile of Kunal.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

--IANS

