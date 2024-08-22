"Keen to deepen linkages," says PM Modi after meeting with Polish PM Donald Tusk

New Delhi [India], August 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held constructive discussions with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Warsaw. The leaders agreed to elevate relations to a 'Strategic Partnership'.

Their discussions covered diverse areas of bilateral ties, including trade & investment, Science and technology, Defence and security, and cultural and people-to-people connections. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Shortly after the meeting PM Narendra Modi posted on X, "I am glad to have met my friend, Prime Minister Donald Tusk. In our talks, we took stock of the full range of India-Poland relations. We are particularly keen to deepen linkages in areas such as food processing, urban infrastructure, renewable energy and AI.

"PM Donald Tusk and I also discussed ways to expand cooperation in defence and security. It is equally gladdening that we have agreed on a social security agreement, which will benefit our people," the Prime Minister further said.

Earlier the Polish Prime Minister in his post on X posted, " Finally. After 45 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it's good to see you in Warsaw."

Addressing a press meeting with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, PM Modi said India supports dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability and is ready to provide all possible cooperation along with its friendly countries.

"The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of deep concern for all of us. India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. The loss of innocent lives in any crisis has become the biggest challenge for the entire humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India is ready to provide all possible cooperation along with its friendly countries," the Prime Minister said.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed his belief that India could play a crucial role in resolving the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed his willingness that he is ready for a peaceful, and rightful end to war.

Tusk said, "We began with a clarification on very emotional issues. PM Modi confirmed his willingness that he is ready for a peaceful, rightful and immediate end to war. We believe that India can play an essential and very constructive role. So, this announcement is very important for us. PM, in 10 hours you will visit Ukraine. We believe that your visit to Ukraine will be historic."

He further added that both countries had agreed to raise the relationship to the level of strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later paid tributes at the Tomb of the Unkown Soldier, a monument to the fallen soldiers in Poland's thousand-year history. The grave houses a Nameless Soldier who defended Lviv from the Bolsheviks in 1920.

