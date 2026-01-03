Keeping track of situation in Venezuela, PM Meloni is being informed: Italy's Foreign Minister

Rome [Italy], January 3 : Italian Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday that he is following developments in Venezuela and that Italian PM Giorgia Meloni is being kept constantly informed.

His remarks come as President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife "were captured and flown out of the country".

"I am following the evolution of the situation with our diplomatic representation in Caracas, with particular attention to the Italian community. The Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni is constantly informed. The Farnesina's crisis unit is operational," Tajani said in a post on X.

#Venezuela Seguo con la nostra rappresentanza diplomatica a Caracas l’evoluzione della situazione con particolare attenzione per la comunità italiana. Il presidente del Consiglio @GiorgiaMeloni costantemente informata.Unità di crisi della Farnesina operativa— Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) January 3, 2026

The "capture of Maduro" comes amid sharply heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela. Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a "narco-terrorist" government.

Earlier before the official confirmation by the United States, Colombian President Gustavo Petro in a post on X expressed deep concerns about the reports of explosions and unusual aerial activity recorded in recent hours in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as well as the consequent escalation of tension in the region.

He further reaffirmed Colombia's unrestricted commitment to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, in particular the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, the prohibition of the use or threat of use of force, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes.

"In this regard, the Colombian Government rejects any unilateral military action that could aggravate the situation or put the civilian population at risk. The country adopts a position oriented toward the preservation of regional peace, and makes an urgent call for de-escalation, exhorting all involved parties to refrain from actions that deepen the confrontation and to prioritize dialogue and diplomatic channels.|

The Colombian President noted that as a preventive measure, the National Government has arranged measures to protect the civilian population, preserve stability on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, and promptly address any eventual humanitarian or migratory needs, in coordination with local authorities and competent organizations.

"Colombia's Foreign Ministry must maintain open diplomatic channels with the involved governments and will promote, in the relevant multilateral and regional spaces, initiatives aimed at the objective verification of the facts, and the preservation of peace and regional security. The Republic of Colombia reiterates its conviction that peace, respect for international law, and the protection of life and human dignity must prevail over any form of armed confrontation. May Bolivar protect the Venezuelan people and the Latin American people", the post added.

El Gobierno de la República de Colombia observa con profunda preocupación los reportes sobre explosiones y actividad aérea inusual registrados en las últimas horas en la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, así como la consecuente escalada de tensión en la región. Colombia… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 3, 2026

In another post on X he added that public forces are being deployed to the border, and all available support forces will be deployed in the event of a massive influx of refugees and said that the Colombian Embassy in Venezuela is active and responding to calls for assistance from Colombians in Venezuela.

Acabamos de terminar consejo de seguridad nacional desde las 3 am. Se despliega la fuerza pública en la frontera, se despliega toda la fuerza asistencial que dispongamos en caso de entrada masiva de refugiados. La embajada de Colombia en Venezuela está activa a llamadas de… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 3, 2026

A statement from the Office of the Official Spokesperson for Venezuala's parliamentarian Maria Corina Machado, who is also a Nobel Prize winner, said, "At this moment, there is no official statement regarding the events reported in Venezuela. Any confirmed information will be disseminated in a timely manner through official channels."

En este momento no hay un pronunciamiento oficial sobre los hechos reportados en Venezuela. Cualquier información confirmada será difundida oportunamente por los canales oficiales.— Vocería Oficial de Venezuela (@voceriavzla) January 3, 2026

The US had also imposed sanctions on vessels it claims are involved in transporting Venezuelan oil. At the same time, the US military stepped up actions against Venezuelan boats in the region, alleging their involvement in drug and narcotics smuggling. Trump had called upon Maduro to step down, accusing Venezuela of doing "terrible things" against the United States.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government on Saturday issued a statement rejecting and condemning what it described as a "military aggression" by the United States against Venezuelan territory, accusing Washington of violating the United Nations Charter and threatening regional peace and stability.

