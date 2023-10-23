Keeping with annual tradition, Nepal's Taleju Temple opens for public on ninth day of Dashain

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 23 : Thousands of pilgrims flocked to Taleju Bhawani temple in Basantapur Durbar Square as the shrine, keeping with tradition, opened its doors for the public on Monday on the occasion of the Nawami (ninth day) of Dashain festival.

The temple, which is thrown open to the public once a year on the day of Maha Nawami. The Goddess Taleju Bhawani is regarded as the main goddess of Newa as well as the saviour of children.

The temple, situated within the Hanumandhoka Durbar area, is opened only on the day of Mahanawami or Ashwin Shukla Nawami (the ninth day in the month of Asoj as per the lunar calendar) every year.

[{5f2558aa-352b-4f9e-a676-e8cc4717a129:intradmin/ANI-20231023075240.jpeg}]

"This temple is only opened once a year. We have been coming to the temple every year to worship, and devotees stand in line waiting for their turn. I am also waiting for my turn for an hour," Mukesh KC, a devotee who came to offer prayers, told ANI.

Meanwhile, the idol of Tulaja Bhawani goddess was taken amidst a ritualistic procession to the Mulchowk area of the Hanumandhoka Durbar Area at an auspicious hour. The idol was kept at Mulchowk, where a special puja was offered at midnight on Mahaastami by sacrificing 54 he-goats and 54 he-buffaloes.

The day of Maha Nawami is also considered the final day to make sacrifices to Goddess Durga and her various incarnations during Dashain. During the 10th day of the fortnight-long festival of Dashain, people visit the houses of their elders, seek blessings and apply tika on forehead.

It is believed that the sacrifices should be completed beforehand by putting on the tika on the forehead on the day of Bijaya Dashami, or the tenth day of the festival.

The grand statue of the goddess Taleju is placed at Mulchowk and worshipped until the day of Bijaya Dashami. It is taken to the temple sanctum sanctorum on the morning of Bijaya Dashami amidst a religious procession.

"As per the cultural beliefs, Taleju Bhawani is regarded as one of the Shaktipeeth- the goddess-centric denomination in Hinduism," Amir Ratna Shahi, one of the devotee said.

"The temple is only opened on Nawami because animals are sacrificed on this day to the goddess," Amir Ratna Shahi a devotee said

The ancient temple, which dates back to the Malla era, opens only on the ninth day of the waxing moon in the month of Asoj as per the lunar calendar. Special worship is performed to Durga Bhawani on the occasion of the Mahanawami.

Goats, ducks, roosters and buffalos are sacrificed at various temples dedicated to the Goddesses and those who do not have the tradition of offering animal or bird sacrifices,

offer the sacrifice of fruits and vegetables to the goddess.

The Durga Saptasati and Devi Strota scriptures are also recited at home and in temples on this day. As mentioned in the Markandeya Purana, Goddess Chamunda had slain the demon Raktabij on the day of Mahanawami. So, there is special worship of the goddess on this day with the offering of animal sacrifices. On this day, the security forces also perform what is called the 'kot puja' or worship of armouries.

